PARIS Dec 15 France's top court on Tuesday
rejected a request by the son of Equatorial Guinea's president
to drop a formal investigation against him for suspected money
laundering.
Teodorin Obiang, the son of President Teodoro Obiang, had
appealed for charges against him to be dropped on grounds of
diplomatic immunity, but the Cour de Cassation court ruled the
charges relate "exclusively to his private life in France" and
not to his official functions.
Obiang is second vice president of the small central African
state, where a majority of the population lives in poverty
despite rich oil reserves. He also faces money-laundering
charges in the United States.
His lawyer was not immediately available for comment.
Obiang has denied wrongdoing and has said his wealth, which
has allowed him to buy luxury real estate in Paris, a private
jet and a stable of exotic sports cars, was amassed legitimately
through successful business dealings.
The court also rejected Obiang's request to disqualify
anti-corruption group Transparency International France as a
party in the case. TI France filed a complaint against him and
three other African heads of state and their entourages in 2008.
"There is no longer any obstacle in the way of starting the
lawsuit now," TI France lawyer William Bourdon said.
The case against Teodorin Obiang is part of a broader
investigation into money laundering, also targeting the families
of Gabon's late president, Omar Bongo, and Republic of Congo
President Denis Sassou Nguesso. Together they are suspected of
owning 63 luxury properties in Paris and some 200 bank accounts.
In September, French judges ordered the seizure of a
property tied to the family of Sassou Nguesso in an
investigation over suspected ill-gotten wealth.
The presidents deny any wrongdoing, and Sassou Nguesso told
the French courts in 2013 not to intervene in his country's
internal affairs.
