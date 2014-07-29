(Adds comment, context)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, July 29 Japanese trading house Mitsui &
Co. is in talks to sell its stake in Equatorial
Guinea's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project, a senior
source with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Mitsui's 8.5 percent stake in the country's LNG facility may
be snapped up by one or more of the existing project partners as
that would simplify the sale process, a second source said.
Stakeholders include U.S.-based Marathon Oil Corp.
with a 60 percent share, state-run Sonagas with 25 percent and
Japan's Marubeni with 6.5 percent.
"They have been in talks for at least a couple of months now
to sell that stake," the senior source said, adding that a deal
was unlikely to be announced soon.
A Mitsui spokesman in Tokyo was not able to comment
immediately when contacted by Reuters.
Equatorial Guinea LNG (EG LNG) sells its entire annual
output to Britain's BG Group which then trades the
cargoes to Asian customers at significant markups.
Profits from BG Group trades are not shared with the plant's
foreign shareholders, giving Mitsui little exposure to Asia and
Latin America's booming LNG markets and recent price spikes.
BG's contract with EG LNG allows it to buy the LNG from
Mitsui and others at a fixed discount to one of the world's
cheapest gas benchmarks, the U.S. futures price at Henry Hub in
Louisiana, currently trading at $3.74 per mmBtu.
BG Group largely offloads the cargoes in Asia, where
long-term LNG prices are about $17 per mmBtu.
Wanting exposure to Asian markets, Mitsui secured 4 million
tonnes per year of LNG export capacity from the Cameron plant on
the U.S. Gulf Coast, and has signed supply deals with Japanese
buyers.
Exports are due to start by the end of the decade.
It also bought a 20 percent stake in the U.S.-based Anadarko
Petroleum Corp's LNG export project off the coast of
Mozambique, from where it plans to ship its first LNG in 2018.
Mozambique is locked in a race with Tanzania to become the
first east African nation to export LNG after discovering
reserves of more than 150 trillion cubic feet off its shores.
It is also studying building a LNG import terminal in Brazil
with state-run Petrobras, potentially giving it an alternative
export destination to its home markets.
