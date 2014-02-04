* Obiang says nation's oil wealth is "blessing not curse"
* Rejects portrayals of his rule as secretive autocracy
* "They call me dictator", longtime president complains
* He flatly denies reports of poverty or repression
By Pascal Fletcher
MALABO, Feb 4 Equatorial Guinea wants
international investors and financial institutions to help open
up and diversify its energy-dependent economy, its president
said on Tuesday, while insisting the nation's oil and gas wealth
was a "blessing and not a curse".
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema told a small group of
foreign journalists in a rare interview that the small African
nation's reputation in the West as a secretive autocracy was
undeserved, although he recognised his government's failure to
provide hard economic and social statistics for analysis.
"They call me a dictator," Obiang, 71, who seized power in a
1979 coup and is Africa's longest-serving ruler, said in a
conversation with correspondents from Reuters, CCTV, Russia
Today and Deutsche Welle held in the capital Malabo.
Rejecting reports from human rights groups of political
repression and from development agencies of pervasive poverty
despite oil riches, Obiang acknowledged his nation was "not all
roses" but said it faced a campaign of negative publicity.
"One thorn that we have is that the international community
doesn't want to understand what we are doing in this country,"
he said. He pointed to a massive government infrastructure
programme in recent years that he said had built not only roads,
ports and airports but also schools and hospitals both on Bioko
Island and on the Rio Muni mainland.
Obiang spoke on the sidelines of an investors' conference
hosted by his government, which is seeking to involve foreign
entrepreneurs in a diversification drive to develop non-energy
sectors of Africa's No. 3 oil and gas producer.
Big hydrocarbons discoveries from the mid-1990s onwards have
given Equatorial Guinea and its small population of under
800,000 people the highest GDP per capita in Africa - estimated
at over $25,000 per inhabitant.
But transparency advocates say that figure is skewed by the
fact that wealth has filled the pockets of a tiny ruling elite
that includes the president and his family.
Obiang and his government deny this and say they have been
using the country's oil and gas revenues to haul its people out
of the chronic poverty and underdevelopment they suffered for a
decade following independence from Spain in 1968.
"When my government came to power, the country was the worst
in the whole world, the whole world," said Obiang, who in 1979
overthrew his uncle, dictator Francisco Macias Nguema.
"There are some who say that having oil is a curse, but I
say, 'no, it's a blessing'," added the president, speaking in a
meeting room in a large, Chinese-built conference centre.
According to the "oil curse" theory, underdeveloped
countries which subsequently discover huge mineral wealth often
suffer severe economic and social distortions in which the
benefits of the new-found riches fail to reach the majority of
the population, sometimes leading to conflict.
Obiang said his government recognised the nation's oil and
gas might not last forever in a fluctuating global market, and
for this reason now looked to open up to foreign investment
sectors such as farming, petrochemicals, mining and tourism.
"We can't just see ourselves as self-sufficient in our own
development, we want international support," Obiang said, making
clear this included seeking not just private capital but also
more cooperation with global financial bodies like the
International Monetary Fund and World Bank.
"NEGATIVE PRESS"
Foreign diplomats, delegates and investors at the Malabo
investment conference welcomed what they said appeared to be a
new spirit of openness and reform expressed by economic
ministers in Obiang's government, who pledged to work to improve
the climate for doing business in Equatorial Guinea.
"I think there is a willingness to address what needs to be
done," Jon Shields, the IMF's chief of mission for Equatorial
Guinea, said in one of the conference sessions on Tuesday.
But Shields and other participants said an accurate analysis
of the nation's real economic and social situation was almost
impossible in the complete absence of reliable data from the
government on GDP, imports and the balance of payments.
Obiang acknowledged that one of his government's biggest
weaknesses was its failure to provide up-to-date statistics and
he said he had requested IMF and World Bank help to do this.
But he flatly rejected portrayals of Equatorial Guinea as a
repressive poster child of the "oil curse", saying: "The country
is not being shown for what it is".
He disputed that poverty existed in Equatorial Guinea,
saying he preferred to use the term "shortages".
"Even in the big countries like the United States, there are
poor people, in Britain, in France, in Spain, there are poor
people," Obiang said, although he admitted a shortage of skilled
professionals was a major brake to Equatorial Guinea's
development, but the government was working to solve this.
In a parliamentary election held in May last year, the
president's Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE)
announced it had won all but two seats. The vote was denounced
as fraudulent and illegal by the main Convergence for Social
Democracy (CPDS) opposition movement.
Obiang told the reporters on Tuesday that persistent
allegations by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International that
political freedoms were not being respected were "sensationalist
campaigns to tarnish the image of Equatorial Guinea".
"I think there is total freedom of expression, there has
never been repression in that sense," he said, a statement at
odds with press watchdog reports that rank Equatorial Guinea
among the world's 10 worst for media freedoms.
"We have the acceptance of the Guinean people ... What I
don't understand is that when my government is doing important
things, why does it have to face this negative press?"
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)