MALABO Oct 23 Equatorial Guinea's president has
granted an amnesty for political crimes, state media reported,
as part of efforts to convince exiled politicians and other
opposition figures to join a rare round of talks next month.
Teodoro Obiang Nguema, who has ruled the oil-rich state
since 1979, announced the "national dialogue" - only the third
such meeting in the country's history - in September, saying it
should include all parties.
Long accused of corruption and political repression by
rights campaigners, the central African country has embarked on
a charm offensive in recent years as it seeks to diversify its
economy and attract new investors.
Opposition groups greeted the announcement of talks with
cautious optimism, saying they hoped Obiang might be willing to
respond to international pressure and open up the political
landscape long dominated by members of his family and inner
circle.
But parties last week said they would not take part without
a general amnesty, as well as neutral mediation by international
observers and the legalisation of new political movements.
"Once again, we hope there are no more excuses ... With the
general amnesty we're wiping the slate clean," Obiang said in
the preamble to the declaration of the amnesty on state-run
radio and television on Wednesday.
"The total general amnesty is granted to all citizens
convicted by the courts of Equatorial Guinea of political crimes
... whether or not their sentences were served," state media
announced.
The government said it would also transport politicians
living in Europe to the national dialogue free of charge on the
country's Ceiba Intercontinental airline.
Equatorial Guinea's main opposition leader Severo Moto has
been in exile in Spain for decades and his Progressive Party of
Equatorial Guinea remains banned.
He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 62 years in
prison for involvement in a botched 2004 coup attempt.
Sources close to his party have said Moto could return to
Equatorial Guinea ahead of the talks.
Obiang's ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE)
won 99 of the 100 seats in the lower house of assembly and 54 of
55 senate seats in May 2013 legislative elections.
The Convergence for Social Democracy (CPDS) party, the only
opposition group represented in parliament, called the elections
a fraud.
The government has regularly rejected accusations of
corruption and had previously denied that there were any
political prisoners.
Equatorial Guinea, with a population of fewer than 800,000
people, is Africa's No. 3 energy producer behind Nigeria and
Angola, hosting a slew of oil companies including Marathon Oil
and ExxonMobil.
