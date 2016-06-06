(adds details; quote)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 Equatorial Guinea officially
launched its latest oil exploration licensing round, with
onshore and offshore blocks available in one of Africa's top oil
producers.
The round will close on Nov. 30, said Mercedes Milam, the
director general of hydrocarbons, as the former Spanish colony
looks to boost exploration amid globally low oil prices.
"The EG Ronda 2016 makes available all acreages not
currently operated or under direct negotiation," the ministry
said at a news conference later.
In total 37 blocks are available, 32 of them offshore and
including Block A-12, newly relinquished by Marathon Oil
.
"Also open is the former EG-05 block which was once
operated by Glencore. EG-05 was then split into four
prospective offshore licences which have never been drilled,"
the ministry said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Greg Mahlich)