CAPE TOWN, June 6 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy Plc said on Monday it was talking to a range of equity investors, as well as gas buyers to help finance its Fortuna FLNG project in Equatorial Guinea, after Schlumberger walked away.

"We've done all the work in a very difficult environment to deliver a very investable project, (including) bringing down the capital costs of first gas by half to what they were 12 months ago, to $450 million, which is huge," said Bill Higgs, Ophir's chief operating officer. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard)