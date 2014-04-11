UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
April 11 Equatorial Palm Oil Plc
* Has entered into a joint venture agreement ("JVA") with KLK Agro Plantations Pte Ltd, in relation to operations and funding for its 50 pct owned joint venture company Liberian Palm Developments Ltd
* Under terms of JVA, LPD will receive up to $35,500,000 in cash and funding commitments
* Cash is issue of new equity in LPD to KLK Agro and EPO (through its wholly owned subsidiary Equatorial Biofuels (Guernsey) Limited who will each subscribe for $7,500,000 of new equity in LPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.