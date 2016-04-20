BRUSSELS, April 20 French payment systems
operator Worldline secured European Union regulatory
approval on Wednesday for its 72-million-euro ($81.7 million)
bid for Equens and its Paysquare subsidiary after agreeing to
sell a unit and grant software licences to rivals.
The concessions came after the European Commission expressed
concerns about the overlaps of the combined businesses in
Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.
To address competition concerns, Worldline will divest
PaySquare's Belgian subsidiary and comply with certain
obligations related to the licensing of Worldline's Poseidon
software, which is used in the provision of merchant acquiring
services in Germany, the EU watchdog said.
Worldline is owned by French IT services company Atos
while Equens is based in the Netherlands.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)