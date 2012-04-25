* Q1 EPS $0.71 vs est $0.52

* Q1 rev $452.2 vs est $445 mln

* Sees Q2 rev $466 mln-$468 mln vs est $463 mln

* Shares up 7 pct after market

By Siddharth Cavale

April 25 Equinix Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter results on increased demand from telecom and cloud computing clients and forecast strong revenue in the second quarter, sending its shares up 7 percent in trading after the bell.

"The telecom vertical was very strong (in Q1) because of LTE and other network upgrades, and we catch a lot of (the demand) when networks are upgrading their servers and storage needs," Chief Executive Officer Steve Smith told Reuters on a call.

Digital media companies also drove bookings for data centers in the quarter, he said.

The company, which provides data management infrastructure to mobile, telecom and cloud computing companies, expects revenue of $466 million to $468 million for the second quarter.

Analysts were expecting second-quarter revenue of $463.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $34.5 million, or 71 cents per share, from $25.1 million, or 53 cents a share, a year ago.

Equinix, whose customers include BT Group Plc and AT&T Inc, said revenue rose 25 percent to $452.2 million, above Street estimates of $445 million.

Shares of the Foster City, California-based company rose to $160.0 in extended trade after having closed at $149.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. They have risen about 61 percent over the last one year.