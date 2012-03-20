MILAN, March 20 Italian private equity fund
Equinox has presented on Tuesday a formal offer to buy a stake
of just below 10 percent in Italy's No.3 lender Banca Monte dei
Paschi di Siena from the foundation that controls it,
a source close to the matter said.
"Equinox has presented its offer to buy a stake of just
below 10 percent just before the deadline of 5pm (Italian
time)," a source close to the situation said.
The Monte dei Paschi foundation, which has a 49 percent stake
in the eponymous lender, is selling the stake to help reimburse
1.1. billion euros of debts.
A source told Reuters earlier this month that the
foundation, which sold last week 2.52 percent of Monte Paschi
through block trades, aimed at selling a further 9.5-10.5
percent stake by the end of March.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia)