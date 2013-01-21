BRIEF-Avanza: number of customers increases by 56,300 during 2017
* NUMBER OF CUSTOMERS AT AVANZA HAS DURING 2017 INCREASED BY 56,300 AMOUNTING TO 9,880 NEW CUSTOMERS IN MAY
LONDON Jan 21 Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe on Monday announced the closing of its fourth European buyouts fund after raising 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion), in a sign of growing investor appetite for takeover deals.
The closing of the fund, which will target acquisitions valued between 50 million euros and 300 million euros, comes just over a year after the team was spun-out of British bank Barclays.
The fund was supported by more than 40 institutional investors largely based in Europe and North America. Two-thirds of the capital raised came from existing investors in earlier Equistone funds.
June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million).