LONDON, June 3 British private equity firm
Equistone Partners is buying marine navigation service ChartCo
from fellow fund ECI for 55 million pounds ($79.43 million), the
companies said on Friday.
London-headquartered ChartCo began making charts for the
Royal Navy more than 250 years ago and now provides data to over
12,000 vessels worldwide, from super-yachts to freight ships. It
is the world's largest provider of navigational data and
nautical charts.
ChartCo is part of the maritime navigation systems company
Kelvin Hughes, which is in turn backed by ECI. Last year ChartCo
had revenue of over 40 million pounds.
Equistone was formed in 2011 following a management buyout
of Barclays Private Equity. Tim Swales, Partner at
Equistone, said ChartCo would continue to grow organically and
through acquisitions.
($1 = 0.6925 pounds)
(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by David Evans)