May 1 Canadian mortgage provider Equitable Group
Inc said it received a C$2 billion ($1.47 billion) loan
commitment and expected applications to increase in the coming
weeks, at a time when rival Home Capital Group's
withdrawals are rising.
Shares of Equitable Group, which also reported a 55 percent
rise in first-quarter profit, were up 31 percent at C$47.95 in
morning trading on Monday.
Equitable Group said its deposit balances fell by C$75
million on average per day, between Wednesday and Friday last
week, after Home Capital agreed to tap a high-interest credit
line to shore up finances.
Equitable Group's announcement suggested the "funding
situation of the alternative lending market is markedly less
drastic than HCG's," Raymond James analysts said in a client
note.
Equitable Group shares fell about 41 percent last week,
while Home Capital's stock declined 58 percent.
Equitable Group's net income was C$43.4 million in the three
months ended March 31, compared with C$28.0 million in 2016.
($1 = 1.3644 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina
D'Couto)