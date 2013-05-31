(From the International Financing Review - www.ifre.com)
By IFR Editor-at-large Keith Mullin
May 31 (IFR) - I'm puzzled. My May 21 column on block trades
- "Equity block trades or how to lose your shirt in a heartbeat"
caused a stir in ECM circles. (here)
I received some supportive feedback from the Street on my
anti-blocks stance. So why am I puzzled? Well, because I wasn't
exactly expecting support; I was expecting some pretty
aggressive pushback.
My comments had been intentionally provocative to flush out
counterviews but I was at the same time throwing down a
challenge to an industry I thought had gone mad. But pretty much
everyone agreed with me. "Closer to the truth than to
provocation", said one. "I completely agree with you," said
another. "Keith Mullin's discussion of block trades is spot on",
said a third.
"Get rid of the blocks business as a primary measuring stick
of IB business and it will fade," said one battle-hardened ECM
veteran. "There are firms out there masking ECM franchises and
taking risk with house money [in a way] that has no bearing on
what ECM professionals were placed on this planet to do."
My immediate reaction was: "if almost everyone agrees with
me, why does the practice continue?". One suggestion was:
"everyone does it; how can you afford not to participate?". No
particular reflection on the individual who proffered that lame
pearl of wisdom but it's certainly a reflection of a cynical
approach taken by an industry still focused on speculative
profit over across-the-board client service. It's dreadful
governance and suggests the industry is far from being
rehabilitated in its thoughts and actions (or, to use a term I
hate, in its culture).
TRAVESTY
For those who missed it, in summary I'd said that engaging
in outright speculation with shareholders' money - which is
essentially what capital-committed overnight blocks bid under
auction are - in a regulatory environment designed to promote
transparency and tame risk is a travesty if, in order to win
auctions, investment banks bid stupid levels that often make it
impossible to offload on the other side if the market moves
against them or the lack of a proper discount fails to provide
sufficient buyside incentive.
Why has the process of trading blocks become synonymous with
reckless endangerment? Given the number of complete disasters of
late in overnight risk trades, I just don't get why the process
doesn't change if it risks losing money not only for investment
banks but their clients on the other side of the trade too.
Blocks have invariably become a licence to lose money. It's
more akin to proprietary trading than to investment banking.
More seriously perhaps, the way it's done infers clearly
bifurcated levels of service provision that favours one set of
über-clients (predominantly private equity firms) over those who
end up being treated as second-class citizens (stable,
long-term, long-only equity holders and the companies themselves
whose shares get unnecessarily roiled).
That thinking was confirmed amid the one piece of pushback I
did receive: " provide a valuable service to clients who
are the largest fee-payers to Wall Street (private equity pays
magnitudes above any corporate)". There you have it. Other gems
from the pro-camp included: "if you're involved in deal-flow
cradle-to-grave and blocks are one iteration of that process,
why should it matter if you take a US$3m nick on the occasional
block?" Err it matters because it's not your money to nick.
Would you have that attitude if it were your money on the line?
In the case of unsold blocks, all banks are doing is
becoming reluctant shareholders by shifting an overhang from a
favoured client who bears no risk and who maximises profit on to
their own books at their own expense with full market risk.
That's not what banks exist to do any more.
The more serious point here, though, is that this distorts
the process of price formation and price transparency because
unsold blocks remain in play for a length of time that's
uncertain anyway because of market moves etc but which is also
dependent on how honest investment banks are in their messaging
and the extent to which they articulate openly their positions
and intentions.
POSTER CHILD
So over to the buyside. There's certainly a lot of anger
around false messaging around blocks. Banks stand accused, at
best, of being purposely misleading; at worst, nakedly lying
about what's really going on. Neil Dwane, CIO for Allianz Global
Investors in Europe has become the (very reluctant) poster-child
for the cause in this area.
In his by-now infamous email to his top 20 bank
counterparties, you'll recall he'd expressed "profound
dissatisfaction" about the way blocks are handled "or more
directly, mishandled" due to excessive competition and the
"apparent fight for league table honours, which seems to serve
neither the company nor its investors".
At the same time as investment banks need to think carefully
about whether they continue to conduct business in this way, I
also say it's time for institutional investors to stand up and
be counted. They should refuse to deal with wayward banks that
are generous with the truth.
One strike and you're out of all commission allocation for a
quarter; two strikes and you're out for the year. Three strikes
and it gets escalated to senior bank management, the board and
to the regulator. Time for some direct action.
(This commentary is from the June 1 issue of the
International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication -
www.ifre.com)
