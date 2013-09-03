* Anonymous trade venues host 10 pct of deals for first time
* Institutional market share rises for first time since 2009
* Regulation, tax changes drive changing trading pattern
By Simon Jessop
LONDON, Sept 3 The volume of European equity
deals in 'dark pools' has hit 10 percent for the first time, a
report on Tuesday showed, as long-term investors buck a
regulatory drive for greater transparency in the hunt for
liquidity.
In a mid-year review of the European stock market,
consultants TABB Group said more than one in ten trades in the
first half of 2013 were struck using trading venues where, to
limit price moves, buyers and sellers transact anonymously
without alerting the rest of the market.
TABB said the shift had been driven by regulatory and tax
changes that have crimped electronic trading and seen the share
of institutional trade rise 19 percent, after falling since
2009.
But such a move runs counter to the regulators' drive for
greater market transparency in the region, as they seek to catch
up with trading technology and plug supervisory gaps highlighted
by the financial crisis.
And the regulatory net is about to tighten further. The
Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) II, currently being
debated, specifically addresses the issue of dark pools.
Some countries, such as France and Italy, have also brought
in transaction taxes in an effort to deter certain types of
trading and raise funds to help pay for the economic impact of
the crisis, but the knock-on effects were damaging, TABB said.
"While the imposition of greater European regulation would
appear to be having the desired effect, the reality is that the
longer-term prognosis, particularly for institutional order
execution, is bleak," senior TABB analyst Rebecca Healey said.
"As a result, institutional traders are increasing the
volume of flow they execute in the dark with volumes now in
excess of 10 percent in Europe for the first time," she added.
The rise in institutional market share in the first half of
2013 meant it now accounted for 21 percent of all notional
turnover in Europe, after falling since 2009, TABB said.
The decline in the volume of high-frequency and statistical
arbitrage trading, which make money by closing small price
dislocations between assets, helping keep the gap between bid
and offer tighter, meant it was harder to trade big blocks
without impacting the price.
"Firms are turning to dark strategies to limit market
impact," Healey said.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise, John
Stonestreet)