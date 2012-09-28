* Money raised from traditional share sales tumbles
* Fees from "strategic equity solutions" are higher
* Banks hiring to build teams
* Bigger collateral, hedging, said to reduce banks' risk
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Sept 28 In banking, as in fashion,
bespoke tailoring commands a premium.
As investment banks see their income fall from traditional
sales of shares, their dealmakers are putting increasing
importance on the higher revenues from stitching together more
complex mechanisms for those seeking financing.
Just $84 billion has been raised from share issues in Europe
this year as the euro zone crisis made for rocky markets - down
37 percent on the same period in 2011 and annual totals of more
than $150 billion in nine of the last 10 years.
In contrast, bankers involved in what they call "strategic
equity solutions" say their value has grown from almost nothing
two to three years ago to the equivalent of half some banks'
Equity Capital Markets (ECM) business in terms of revenue.
With most of the deals not being made public, even
indicative figures for the size of the business are hard to come
by. None of the banks Reuters spoke to would give figures for
the amount they themselves earned.
Anything involving greater complexity and banks taking more
risk onto balance sheets could raise questions after the global
financial crisis.
But the ability of banks to hedge against losses and the
large amount of security they demand meant such deals did not
pose an added regulatory worry, bankers said.
Traditionally, a bank's ECM business involved the relatively
straightforward sale of new or existing shares on public
exchanges and of bonds convertible into stock.
Strategic equity solutions can involve anything from a
company borrowing against its investments to more complex equity
derivatives helping a firm preserve the value of its assets.
Benefits for those raising funds include greater certainty
over the amount to be brought in than is possible when depending
on open markets. Such deals can also be the answer for those
without access to public markets or wanting to keep below the
radar.
"Many want to avoid relying upon the public markets if they
can come up with a private solution," Craig Coben, head of ECM
for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, told Reuters.
HIGHER FEES
Fees vary, but the nature of the deals, compared by bankers
to 'couture' rather than 'off-the-peg' fashion, means banks
often charge more than for run-of-the-mill equity raising -
where fees can be as low as 0.5 to 1 percent of the amount
raised in an offering.
Few deals are made public, but filings reveal Qatar used
equity solutions to build its stake in miner Xstrata in
the face of a takeover bid by Glencore. The commodity
firm itself raised funding last year against its Xstrata shares
- just the kind of deal the equity solutions bankers are keen to
put together.
Among this year's other deals are two run by Nomura
: one to raise 137 million euros for French advertising
agency Publicis and the other to help Spanish airline
Iberia protect the value of its stake in travel business Amadeus
.
As well as a broad range of companies, users of such equity
solutions include sovereign wealth funds, holding companies and
rich individuals. Banks needing to raise cash have also used the
derivatives market a lot, bankers said. Many of the customers
are based in emerging markets.
"There are all kinds of bells and whistles you can put on
these things in terms of retaining voting rights or retaining
dividends so they can be quite flexible," one banker said.
HIRING
Swiss bank UBS demonstrated the growing importance
it puts on such deals this year by appointing its global head of
strategic equity solutions, Chicco di Stasi, as joint head of
Equity Capital Markets for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Equity solutions can allow companies to raise financing
without having to sell shareholdings they want to keep long term
or pay higher costs to raise debt in the public markets, di
Stasi said.
While most investment banks have been cutting jobs, the
number in equity solutions has held steady or risen.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, for example, added three jobs
in equity solutions this year to take its team to 11 in the
Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
Although equity solutions deals do not lift a bank's
position in closely watched league tables of deal volumes, the
revenues they bring in mean banks can afford to take on more of
the less lucrative secondary share sales which do help their
rankings.
With many equity solutions deals being carried on a bank's
balance sheet for several years, fees can be increased by the
fact the bank is taking on greater risk than is required in
short-term underwriting of an equity issue.
But because banks are able to hedge a lot of the risk and
take a lot of collateral in return, bankers and analysts said
they did not see such deals being a particular problem.
"Usually we would lend say 1 billion and ask the client to
pledge to us 2 billion worth of stocks as a security for the
financing," said Sam Losada, head of Strategic Equity Solutions
at BoAML for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
"Because we are over-collateralised with liquid shares which
we can sell any time upon a default, we can achieve a favourable
regulatory capital treatment."