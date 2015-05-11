NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - EQT Corp managed to get the tightest pricing ever in yield terms on a new MLP vehicle, as it wrapped up the IPO on Monday for the holdco of its affiliate EQT Midstream Partners.

EQT GP sold 23m units for US$27m at an initial yield of just 1.36%, coming well above the US$21-$24 marketing range on 20m units via Barclays and Goldman Sachs, the actives among nine bookrunners.

That was significantly tighter than the 2.15% annual payout on the previous record deal, sold only last week from Tallgrass Energy GP.

"There really is no good comparable," said one syndicate source close to the situation.

"These guys are growing faster than everyone else and have more visibility on growth. GPs are just structured vehicles, so all of the variables are known."

Higher-gearing to distribution growth of EQT Midstream Partners was the primary selling point of the deal, which saw banks accelerate pricing a day after closing book-building on Friday afternoon.

EQT GP's only assets are interests in EQT Midstream.

Specifically the vehicle owns 21.8m LP units, a 2% general partnership stake and all of the incentive distribution rights (IDRs). The IPO represents a roughly 8.6% interest in EQT GP on the upsize, with EQT Corp retaining the remaining 91.4% stake.

Parent EQT is using the US$621m raised to help fund capex over the next two years.

Higher-gearing

EQT Midstream is targeting distribution growth of 20% annually through 2017, via a mixture of organic projects, acquisitions from third parties and dropdowns of projects from the parent.

Distributions at EQT GP, by comparison, would grow by 41% annually on a 20% growth in the underlying, assuming no additional LP units are issued to fund acquisitions, according to the company's roadshow presentation.

The "higher gearing" comes from the IDRs.

EQT Midstream was floated by EQT in June 2012 with an initial quarterly distribution of 35 cents, a 6.67% yield to the US$21 pricing of 14.375m units.

The company recently set its payout for the first quarter at 62.5 cents, providing a 3% yield at the current US$82.76 unit price, and above the 52.5-cent level required to trigger the high-splits on the IDRs. Above the high-splits, the general partner is entitled to a growing proportion of the underlying cash flows as an "incentive" to grow the distribution.

EQT Midstream plans to spend US$500m on organic growth projects this year, including to expand capacity of the Equitrans Transmission natural gas pipeline, a 700-mile FERC-regulated pipeline that connects to major long-distance pipelines, from 3 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (Bcfe/d) to 4 Bcfe/d.

In March the unit spent US$1.05bn, including US$997.5m in cash, to acquire the Jupiter gathering system from EQT that included a 10-year fixed-fee contract to production off-take. (Reporting by Stephen Lacey; editing by Marc Carnegie)