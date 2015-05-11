NEW YORK, May 11 (IFR) - EQT Corp managed to get the
tightest pricing ever in yield terms on a new MLP vehicle, as it
wrapped up the IPO on Monday for the holdco of its affiliate EQT
Midstream Partners.
EQT GP sold 23m units for US$27m at an initial yield of just
1.36%, coming well above the US$21-$24 marketing range on 20m
units via Barclays and Goldman Sachs, the actives among nine
bookrunners.
That was significantly tighter than the 2.15% annual payout
on the previous record deal, sold only last week from Tallgrass
Energy GP.
"There really is no good comparable," said one syndicate
source close to the situation.
"These guys are growing faster than everyone else and have
more visibility on growth. GPs are just structured vehicles, so
all of the variables are known."
Higher-gearing to distribution growth of EQT Midstream
Partners was the primary selling point of the deal, which saw
banks accelerate pricing a day after closing book-building on
Friday afternoon.
EQT GP's only assets are interests in EQT Midstream.
Specifically the vehicle owns 21.8m LP units, a 2% general
partnership stake and all of the incentive distribution rights
(IDRs). The IPO represents a roughly 8.6% interest in EQT GP on
the upsize, with EQT Corp retaining the remaining 91.4% stake.
Parent EQT is using the US$621m raised to help fund capex
over the next two years.
Higher-gearing
EQT Midstream is targeting distribution growth of 20%
annually through 2017, via a mixture of organic projects,
acquisitions from third parties and dropdowns of projects from
the parent.
Distributions at EQT GP, by comparison, would grow by 41%
annually on a 20% growth in the underlying, assuming no
additional LP units are issued to fund acquisitions, according
to the company's roadshow presentation.
The "higher gearing" comes from the IDRs.
EQT Midstream was floated by EQT in June 2012 with an
initial quarterly distribution of 35 cents, a 6.67% yield to the
US$21 pricing of 14.375m units.
The company recently set its payout for the first quarter at
62.5 cents, providing a 3% yield at the current US$82.76 unit
price, and above the 52.5-cent level required to trigger the
high-splits on the IDRs. Above the high-splits, the general
partner is entitled to a growing proportion of the underlying
cash flows as an "incentive" to grow the distribution.
EQT Midstream plans to spend US$500m on organic growth
projects this year, including to expand capacity of the
Equitrans Transmission natural gas pipeline, a 700-mile
FERC-regulated pipeline that connects to major long-distance
pipelines, from 3 billion cubic feet equivalent per day (Bcfe/d)
to 4 Bcfe/d.
In March the unit spent US$1.05bn, including US$997.5m in
cash, to acquire the Jupiter gathering system from EQT that
included a 10-year fixed-fee contract to production off-take.
(Reporting by Stephen Lacey; editing by Marc Carnegie)