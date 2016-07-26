JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) -

* Israeli private equity investments totalled $1.6 billion in the first half of 2016, down from $2.1 billion a year earlier, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research Center and Shibolet law firm.

* Most investment came in second quarter, signalling local industry is strengthening after a weak first quarter, according to report.

* Number of private equity deals fell to 29 in first half from 53 a year earlier.

* Foreign private equity funds led deal-making in the second quarter with $1.1 billion.

* Technology sector dominated the period with 88 percent of investments (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)