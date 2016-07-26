JERUSALEM, July 26 (Reuters) -
* Israeli private equity investments totalled $1.6 billion
in the first half of 2016, down from $2.1 billion a year
earlier, according to the Israel Venture Capital (IVC) Research
Center and Shibolet law firm.
* Most investment came in second quarter, signalling local
industry is strengthening after a weak first quarter, according
to report.
* Number of private equity deals fell to 29 in first half
from 53 a year earlier.
* Foreign private equity funds led deal-making in the second
quarter with $1.1 billion.
* Technology sector dominated the period with 88 percent of
investments
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)