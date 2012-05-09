ADDIS ABABA May 9 Kenya's Equity Bank
could consider an overseas listing as rapid expansion puts it in
danger of outgrowing its home stock market, its chief executive
said on Wednesday.
With operations in five east African countries and a knack
for rolling out banking services targeted at the lower end of
the market, Equity has become one of Nairobi's most actively
traded stocks and a darling of foreign investors.
"When Equity raises more money, that will be a major issue
that has to be dealt with: Is the market still big enough for
any additional capitalisation?" Chief Executive James Mwangi
told Reuters on the sidelines of an event ahead of the World
Economic Forum on Africa, which runs this week in Ethiopia.
"That would be the time to think about London, South Africa
or New York," he said.
Africa's small but fast-growing companies are increasingly
looking to do dual listings, particularly in London, to raise
their profile among foreign investors.
They are also keen to escape the constraints of their home
markets. Despite the surging economic growth, stock markets
across frontier Africa remain relatively illiquid.
Equity Bank and the region's biggest telecoms firm Safaricom
are typically the most traded stocks on the Nairobi
Stock Exchange and can account for the vast majority of volume
in some sessions.
In what some analysts have said will be a watershed moment
for African equities, Nigerian cement giant Dangote Cement
has said it plans to list its global depositary
receipts in London.
(Reporting by David Dolan; additional reporting by Duncan
Miriri in Nairobi; editing by David Clarke)