By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, Sept 16
LONDON, Sept 16 Equity contributions on large
leveraged buyouts are falling to levels not seen since the
height of the buyout boom in 2007 as borrowers achieve more
aggressive terms on deals from cash-rich investors eager to put
money to work.
More positive macro-economic conditions throughout the
course of 2013 and a shortage of M&A has allowed sponsors to
drive more advantageous terms on their deals. A reduction in
equity contributions is expected to intensify if positive
conditions continue.
"At the moment we are in a stronger credit cycle so equity
cheques are shrinking. It is natural to want to push equity
percentages down," a sponsor said.
A leveraged finance banker added: "The market is receptive
so borrowers can drive things more in their direction."
Equity contributions are coming in between 20-35 percent of
deal value on recent large leveraged buyouts, materially lower
than in 2010 when sponsors could expect to contribute as much as
50 percent of equity to a deal.
"As a rule of thumb, you would expect to see an equity
contribution of around 30 percent currently but this will vary
depending on the deal, how well the credit is known to investors
and the sponsor behind it," the leveraged finance banker said.
The move is part of a growing trend this year whereby
sponsors are pushing for more aggressive terms on buyout deals
including lower margins; higher leverage levels; and fewer, if
not no covenants.
"This is part and parcel a trend for more aggressive terms
on deals. Pricing is probably the easiest point to push and the
first to erode but it all happens pretty much simultaneously,
leveraged gets more choppy and equity contributions fall," a
second leveraged finance banker said. "There is not a robust new
issue calendar for loans, so the deals out there are being taken
out well, which means the next one can come more advantageously
to the borrower."
US DRIVEN
The move has also been driven by the US as European
borrowers partake in cross-border deals, which have lower equity
contributions as well as other aggressive terms such as
covenant-lite packages. Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital's
acquisition of global IT operations management software provider
BMC Software earlier this year was backed with only 17 percent
equity. The deal allocated in August.
The high-yield market has also driven equity contributions
lower as the market is use to lower levels of equity. The loan
market has had to compete with the high yield bond market in
order to prevent companies exiting the loan market via a high
yield bond refinancing.
The increased availability of high yield bonds as
subordinated tranches on buyout financings has also promoted
lower equity contributions as it is easier to push the equity
contributions down when a deal is split between a senior and
junior piece.
German metering firm Ista's buyout in April saw sponsor CVC
contribute around 30 percent equity while BC Partners'
acquisition of German publisher Springer Science+Business Media
was backed with just 23 percent of equity.
Lower equity contributions are mainly being seen on the
large buyout financings with mid-market deals still commanding
at least around 40 percent equity. Investors want sponsors to
have skin in the game and despite Springer Science only having
23 percent equity in the deal, this still equated to an equity
cheque of around 725 million euros ($968.06 million).
($1 = 0.7489 euros)
