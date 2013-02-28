NAIROBI Feb 28 Equity Bank of Kenya
posted a 36 percent rise in pretax profit for 2012 to 17.42
billion shillings ($201.85 million) thanks to solid growth in
its loan book and a jump in net interest earnings, the company
said on Thursday.
Earnings per share in Equity, which is the largest bank by
customer numbers in the east African country, rose 17 percent to
3.26 shillings, the bank's Chief Executive Officer James Mwangi
told an investor briefing.
The bank recommended a dividend of 1.25 shillings per share,
up 25 percent on 2011.
($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough)