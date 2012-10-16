* Equity International to enter where European banks retreat

* Zell says Brazil, Mexico, Colombia offer long-term growth

* Sees "tough time" for emerging markets over next two years

By Brad Haynes and Vivian Pereira

SAO PAULO, Oct 16 Equity International is hunting for investment opportunities in emerging markets such as Brazil that will likely see a scarcity of capital in the next two years as European banks retreat, founder and industry tycoon Sam Zell said on Tuesday.

By going where capital is scarcer, Zell said he can find more attractive prices than in real estate markets like China, where the local pool of financing reduces the demand for foreign investment.

Brazil's demographic trends, Colombia's tie-up with regional stock exchanges and Mexico's cheaper labor costs relative to China's make those the Latin American countries most "worthy of our investments," he told a shopping mall industry conference in Sao Paulo.

Brazil, for instance, "is going to have debt and equity in shorter supply in a 12- to 24-month period," he said. That might make it harder for some funds in the sector to exit investments, at least temporarily, he suggested.

He emphasized that his investment decisions are made on a ten-year horizon. Over the next two years, he said all emerging markets will likely face "a very tough time" as Europe's debt crisis continues to rattle capital markets and force banks there to cut back overseas lending.

Zell has also been cautious in some major emerging markets where rivals have made ambitious bets.

For instance Equity International had difficulty finding "partners that we could trust" in India, he said, adding that U.S. companies face legal trouble if they work with foreign partners that might be engaged in corrupt practices.

A slumping real estate market also "killed" foreign investors who entered India too soon, Zell said. With prices lower and India's market "getting desperate" for capital, Equity International has found opportunities more promising, he added.

Zell said Russia's political outlook and unreliable legal system continue to make it unappealing for long-term investment.

Even in Brazil, Zell said he has gotten more selective, as rising prices in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro have made it more appealing to invest outside of the country's two biggest cities.

Still, Zell said he is "not particularly" concerned about talk that rising prices in Brazil's real estate market could reflect a potential bubble in asset prices, adding that there is little evidence of the financial conditions that stoke speculative bubbles.