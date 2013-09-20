BRIEF-Twinlight Finance sells entire 74.62 stake in Centurion Finance
* Said on Monday that Cyprus-based Twinlight Finance Limited (Twinlight Finance) sold its entire 74.62 pct stake of the company
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Equity Office Properties, a subsidiary of Blackstone Group LP, on Friday said it bought Hughes Center, a portfolio of 10 office buildings, in Las Vegas for $347 million.
The acquisition of the 1.4 million square-foot campus comes out of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VII, the private equity group's $13.3 billion real estate fund.
The seller was Crescent Real Estate Equities, an investment firm owned by Barclays Capital and Goff Capital, said a source familiar with the deal, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the deal.
Hughes Center is a 68-acre master-planned development located along Howard Hughes Parkway between Flamingo Road and Sands Avenue. Its tenants include Gordon Silver, Ameristar, Wells Fargo Bank Venetian, Boyd Gaming, Snell & Wilmer, and Lewis and Roca LLP.
* Said on Monday that Cyprus-based Twinlight Finance Limited (Twinlight Finance) sold its entire 74.62 pct stake of the company
MOSCOW, April 4 Emerging market borrowers raised a record $181 billion in global bond markets during the first quarter of 2017, with both corporate and sovereign tallies surpassing previous highs, data from JPMorgan showed.
ATHENS, April 4 Four investors submitted binding bids to acquire a majority stake in Greek lender National Bank's (NBG) insurance unit, a banking source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.