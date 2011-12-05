* Equity Residential says willing to wait for Archstone

* Deal gives Equity Residential a plan B for Archstone

By Ilaina Jonas

Dec 5 Equity Residential , which has signed an agreement to buy more than a quarter of apartment owner Archstone, is willing to wait years to get its hands on Archstone's assets, its chief executive said on Monday.

Late last week, Equity Residential agreed to buy 26.5 percent, or half the interest Barclays Plc and Bank of America Corp hold in Archstone for $1.325 billion.

The third owner of Archstone is Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc , which is in the process of being liquidated.

Lehman owns 47 percent of Archstone, while the banks together own 53 percent. Any party that owns more than 25 percent has a right of first refusal for offers to sell and all major decisions have to be unanimously approved.

"It could take several years," David Neithercut, chief executive of Equity Residential told Reuters. The Chicago-based apartment real estate investment trust is the largest publicly owned apartment landlord. It's chairman is real estate mogul Sam Zell.

"The Lehman estate is in a liquidation process," Neithercut said. "So ultimately something must happen with their interest in Archstone. We're obviously willing to (wait) because we made the offer...Now whether or not that's 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, I don't know."

"This is an extremely dysfunctional kind of marriage," Neithercut said. "It is an illiquid interest. There's lack of control. That would argue that one accounts for that in one's offer."

Archstone's three owners have not been able to agree on its future. The Denver-based Archstone, which owns or has interest in 58,351 apartments, 1,332 under construction, and land for development of 5,279 more apartments. It also owns or has interests in 14,000 apartments in Germany.

"I guess at the right price and the right capital markets situation we'd be delighted to own a lot of these assets," Neithercut said.

When the three failed to agree on whether to sell or hold on to the company, Barclays and Bank of America decided to sell their stakes.

Lehman has 10 days after being notified of Equity Residential's offer to submit its own offer. It has been talking to potential partners such as Blackstone Group LP and Brookfield Asset Management Inc . It has 50 days to produce a deal.

Representatives from Blackstone and Brookfield declined to comment.

But even if Equity Residential fails to get the first 26.5 percent slice, the agreement gives it the right to buy the banks second slice for at least the same amount. Lehman again would have a right to match.

"If we fail to get that piece, then there's a breakup fee," Neithercut said.

The $40 million break up fee is likely to drive up the cost for the ownership slice, which already may be high enough to drive out private equity bidders who need larger returns.

"We were not interested in buying it at such a low price that it made it easy for the other side to match and have us end up losing the entire thing," Neithercut said. "Part of our thought process was what's the least amount we can pay and get the banks to transact but is it an amount that will be challenging or difficult for the other side to (match)."