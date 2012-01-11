* December deluge restricting ERA uranium output
* Stock up 5 pct on modest Dec qtr production lift
* ERA says 2012 output uncertain due to flooded mine pit
SYDNEY, Jan 12 Energy Resources of
Australia warned on Thursday that recent flooding
caused by monsoon rains in northern Australia will continue to
restrict its production of uranium in 2012.
Production at the company's Ranger mine -- which in previous
years supplied as much as 10 percent of the world's uranium --
was halted by heavy rains in early in 2011 and did not resume
until mid-June.
A second deluge in December that dumped record rains across
parts of the tropical Northern Territory meant ERA would be
unable to readily mine richer ores at the bottom of the lode, it
said.
"As a result, access to the high grade ore located at the
bottom of the pit will be delayed and is highly dependent on
rainfall experienced for the remainder of the 2011/2012 wet
season," said ERA, 68 percent owned by Rio Tinto
but separately listed on the Australian bourse.
For the December quarter, ERA reported a 2 percent rise in
production to 1,030 tonnes versus the previous quarter. Against
the same quarter a year earlier, the December quarter yield was
down 12 percent.
Full-year production of 2,641 tonnes matched revised-down
production guidance for the year.
Guidance for 2012 will be provided when the company reports
its annual financial results on Feb 1.
"The delay in obtaining access to the high grade ore... may
impact production of uranium oxide in 2012, however, the extent
of this impact is presently uncertain," ERA said.
Analyst are expecting the company to show a loss on earnings
before interest and tax of around A$61 million against a profit
of A$68.4 million in 2010.
The stock has plummeted more than 80 percent in the last 12
months, in part due to negative sentiment toward uranium
companies following the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan last
March.
In early trading on Thursday, ERA was up 5 percent at
A$1.24, buoyed by the modest rise in December-quarter output.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Lincoln Feast)