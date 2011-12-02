PARIS Dec 2 A French court rejected on Friday a claim by an Eramet shareholder that sought to overturn the decade-old deal that made the Duval family the leading shareholder in the metals and mining group.

In a two-year legal tussle, Carlo Tassara France, an investment vehicle of businessman Roman Zaleski, claimed that U.S. metal firm Sima was not properly valued in the 1999 share deal that allowed the Duvals to acquire their leading stake in Eramet alongside nuclear power group Areva.

Carlo Tassara France had sought the cancellation of the transaction and compensation.

The Paris Commercial Court said the case brought by Carlo Tassara France could not be heard, notably because the matter dated back too far to be considered, according to the ruling published by Eramet.

Carlo Tassara France was ordered to pay 750,000 euros in legal costs.

The court also rejected a claim by the Duvals seeking compensation for improper procedure. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz)