PARIS Dec 14 Areva has
received an offer from a New Caledonian mining group for its 26
percent stake Eramet, according to a French paper,
setting up a competition with France's strategic investment
fund, which also wants the stake.
Societe Miniere du Pacific Sud (SMSP), which has mining
centres in New Caledonia and a nickel plant in South Korea, sent
a formal offer to Areva on Tuesday, wrote les Echos, without
citing its sources.
The move comes after the FSI, France's sovereign wealth
fund, said it wanted to close the deal to buy the stake as
quickly as possible.
The report did not mention a takeover price for the stake,
which has a market value of about 650 million euros ($850
million).
For Areva, selling off its Eramet stake and other non-core
assets is part of its new strategic plan intended to help the
nuclear reactor maker cope with lower demand after the Fukishima
accident in Japan.
On Monday, Areva announced plans on Monday to write off 2.36
billion euros from its accounts this year and make asset sales
of 1.2 billion euros, but did not specify what activities it
might sell.
SMSP Chief Executive Andre Dang told Les Echos that by
obtaining a board seat at Eramet "we could negotiate ... to
ultimately obtain a majority holding in SLN", or Societe Le
Nickel, which is Eramet's nickel mining unit in New Caledonia.
The island of New Caledonia, a French overseas territory,
has about a quarter of the world's known nickel resources.
($1 = 0.7641 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, editing by Leila Abboud and Will
Waterman)