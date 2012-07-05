(Adds details)

TOKYO, July 5 French mining and metals group Eramet SA aims to raise annual nickel output at its New Caledonia plant to 60,000 tonnes within 1-2 years from 58,000 tonnes in 2012, Chairman and CEO Patrick Buffet said on Thursday.

The figure should rise to 65,000 tonnes by 2015, after a final investment decision on a second phase investment is made in 2013, Buffet said at a briefing in Tokyo.

The company will keep its aggressive capital spending programme for 2012 and plans to spend about the same as last year as it is counting on long-term demand growth of China and India, Buffet said.

"We remain optimistic. We have very little worry," Buffet said when asked about prospects of demand growth in China.

Eramet spent 492 million euros ($615.49 million) on manganese, nickel and alloy facilities in 2011, up 51 percent from 2010.

Eramet is the world's second-biggest maker of manganese alloys for steelmaking and the sixth-largest producer of nickel.

Problems linked to railways and equipment delayed manganese ore production at its Moanda, Gabon plant early this year, but it will start producing annually 4 million tonnes of ores in the middle of 2012, he said.

In New Caledonia, the company plans to make a final investment decision on the second-phase production of nickel in 2013. That will boost output to 65,000 tonnes by 2015, he said.

Eramet also has a nickel production and processing project, Weda Bay Nickel, in Indonesia, a joint venture between it, Mitsubishi Corp, Antam of Indonesia and Pamco.

($1 = 0.7994 euros) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue; Editing by Michael Watson and Miral Fahmy)