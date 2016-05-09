PARIS May 9 The board of Eramet agreed on Monday to financing and cost-saving measures to help its SLM nickel business in New Caledonia survive a severe market downturn, supported by a loan from the French government.

The deal follows months of wrangling between Eramet and local authorities in New Caledonia, which is a minority shareholder in SLN, about how to salvage the nickel producer that lost around 250 million euros ($284.48 million) last year.

Eramet said that the STCPI, the vehicle representing the New Caledonian provinces, had agreed to contribute to additional financing for SLN under a package to run to 2018.

Eramet also said it would inject 40 million euros, on top of 150 million euros provided since December, to ensure SLN's liquidity needs were covered until the end of June while the terms of the recovery plan were finalised.

Monday's deal followed a proposal by French prime minister Manuel Valls at the end of April to lend up to 200 million euros to the STCPI to allow it to fund SLN's support measures.

The STCPI has decided to request 127 million euros to inject into SLN, Philippe Gomes, a member of parliament and an Eramet board member representing the STCPI, told Reuters.

Eramet reiterated a previously announced target to reduce SLN's production costs by 25 percent to $4.50 a pound by the end of 2017, compared with the 2015 average.

It did not give details, but has previously announced plans to switch its New Caledonian production to ferronickel exclusively and also export more unrefined ore.

The group said last month it had already reduced its nickel costs by 10 percent in the first quarter, but that the lowest nickel prices in more than a decade were expected to drive it to another operating loss in the first half.

Gomes said the cost savings to 2018 would put SLN in the top third of the most efficient producers worldwide. But he also said the development of a delayed plan to build a new electricity plant for SLN's nickel smelter was crucial to maintain the miner's long-term competitiveness.

Valls also pledged during his recent visit to New Caledonia that the government would support the power plant project.

($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz. Editing by Jane Merriman)