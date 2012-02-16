* Miner's current operating profit down 25 pct in 2011

* Alloy profits hit by ramp up in costs as plane orders surge

* Cautious on economic climate, keeps capex stable

* CEO, Duvals say would welcome FSI as shareholder

* Shares down 4.5 percent (Adds details, quotes from results presentation)

By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, FEB 16 - French mining and metals group Eramet's profits fell last year on flagging nickel and manganese prices and because of the extra cost of meeting a sudden recovery in demand from the aeronautics industry.

The company warned a weaker economic climate could weigh on its markets this year in its results on Thursday. 2011 operating profit fell 25 percent to 554 million euros and net income dropped to 195 million euros from 328 million.

The company had warned its operating profit would fall in the second half, but without forecasting by how much. Eramet's shares were down 4.5 percent as operating profits came in below expectations of 598 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The year was really split in two," Chief Executive Patrick Buffet said during a presentation. "In the second half the economy weakened again in many countries and that led to a drop in sale prices for nickel and manganese over the course of the year."

The group did not give any forecasts for 2012 results but said the uncertain economic context would affect advanced countries and ricochet to emerging nations.

"Let's not deceive ourselves, we will not be able to escape from this any more than our competitors will," Buffet said of the economic outlook.

Eramet's 2011 results were also dampened by a jump in costs at its alloys division, which was wrong-footed by a rebound in aeronautic orders that forced it make a costly foray into buying and recruitment, the company said.

The division's operating profit fell to 16 million euros from 29 million in 2010.

FSI TO BE A SHAREHOLDER SOON, GABON LATER

Eramet remained upbeat about its longer-term prospects because of growth potential in emerging economies and what it sees as opportunities in speciality metals and alloys, he said.

The group garners most of its sales from the steel sector, with its nickel mostly going towards stainless steel production and its manganese chiefly used in making carbon steel.

The group said it would maintain industrial capital expenditure at close to last year's level of 492 million euros, which marked a sharp rise from 326 million in 2010.

Analysts expect nickel prices to be curbed in the short term by the fact top consumer China is well supplied and as stainless steel demand in Europe is hurt by the euro zone debt crisis.

Eramet's manganese division saw current operating profit fall to 388 million euros from 548 million in 2010, while operating profit in nickel was 189 million euros against 194 million in 2010.

Group sales were 3.603 billion euros, virtually unchanged from 3.576 billion in 2010.

Eramet said it would propose a dividend of 2.25 euros a share for 2011, down from 3.50 euros in the previous year.

Regarding talks over the sale of Areva's stake in Eramet to France's sovereign wealth fund, Buffet said he did not know yet the fund's views on Eramet's strategy but would welcome it as an investor with "a good cocktail" of experience.

The FSI sovereign fund entered exclusive talks with state-owned nuclear power group Areva in December to buy the stake and it told Reuters last week it could reach a deal within weeks with Eramet's leading shareholder, the Duval family, which is bound to a pact with Areva.

Eramet board member Edouard Duval told Reuters on the sidelines of the presentation that the family was "very much in favour of a pact" with the FSI, adding it would like to enter a longer-term pact than the six-month revolving deal with Areva.

Concerning Gabon's wish to enter the capital of Eramet, beyond its current stake in Eramet's Comilog manganese unit in the west African country, Buffet said Eramet remained in favour of letting Gabon take a direct stake.

Eramet hopes to reinforce ties with the country given the importance of manganese to the group and given its major role in Gabon where it is a leading employer and runs the country's railway.

"We were working at full tilt during the Africa Cup of Nations to transport passengers," Buffet said, referring to the African football tournament held in Gabon in the past month. (Additional reporting by James Regan; editing by Geert de Clercq and Andrew Callus)