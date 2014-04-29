(Corrects throughout to make clear Eramet made an operating
loss in the first half and full year in 2013)
PARIS, April 29 Nickel and manganese miner
Eramet said on Tuesday that first-quarter sales fell
10 percent due mainly to maintenance shutdowns, but that at the
current operating level its first-half result would be about the
same as in the second half of 2013.
It said it sees a rebound in second-quarter revenue from a
year earlier, and that the current operating result for the
first half of 2014 "should be approximately the same as in the
second half of 2013".
Eramet's results from last year show that in the first half
it made a current operating loss of 9 million euros ($12.5
million) and in the full year it made a current operating loss
of 45 million.
Eramet said measures introduced to improve productivity and
trim costs at all levels of the group would continue during
2014.
($1 = 0.7223 Euros)
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by James Regan)