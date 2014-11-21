BANGKOK Nov 21 Erawan Group Pcl

* Says expects to post a net loss for 2014 as a recovery in the October-December quarter will not help offset weak performance in the first nine months hit by domestic political unrest, a senior official said

* Says expects revenue from hotel business to rise 35 percent in 2015 with estimated average occupancy rate of 80 percent, versus 65 percent this year

* Says expects to turn around and make net profit in the fourth quarter

* Posts nine-month net loss of 163 million baht ($4.97 million)versus a net profit of 873 million baht a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.7700 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)