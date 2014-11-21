BANGKOK Nov 21 Erawan Group Pcl
* Says expects to post a net loss for 2014 as a recovery in
the October-December quarter will not help offset weak
performance in the first nine months hit by domestic political
unrest, a senior official said
* Says expects revenue from hotel business to rise 35
percent in 2015 with estimated average occupancy rate of 80
percent, versus 65 percent this year
* Says expects to turn around and make net profit in the
fourth quarter
* Posts nine-month net loss of 163 million baht ($4.97
million)versus a net profit of 873 million baht a year earlier
($1 = 32.7700 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Saranya Suksomkij; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong;
Editing by Sunil Nair)