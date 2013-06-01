FRANKFURT, June 1 Merck KGaA's cancer drug
Erbitux was shown to be more effective at prolonging the lives
of bowel cancer patients than Roche's Avastin, Merck
said.
In a drug trial, the two drugs were each given in
combination with Folfiri chemotherapy to patients whose
colorectal cancer had started spreading to other organs. The
results showed the Erbitux group survived on average nearly four
months longer than the Avastin group.
The trial was conducted by an independent research
collaborative of the German Association of Medical Oncology
(AIO) and sponsored by Germany's Merck.
Only patients whose tumors contain the normal, or wild-type,
version of a gene called KRAS took part in the trial. Erbitux is
only approved in this patient subgroup, which accounts for about
60 percent of colorectal cancer cases.
The trial data presented at the American Society of Clinical
Oncology in Chicago this weekend showed that overall survival
was a median 28.7 months in the Erbitux arm and 25 months in the
Avastin arm.
There was little difference, however, between the two groups
in how long it took before the disease got worse, so-called
progression-free survival, which was about 10 months for both.
Merck declined to comment on the additional sales potential
from the results.
Both drugs are approved and are in use as initial treatments
of metastatic bowel cancer in combination with chemotherapy and
the findings could translate into more prescriptions of Erbitux
at the expense of Avastin in the wild-type KRAS patient group.
Volker Heinemann, oncology professor at Munich University
and the study's principal investigator, said the results suggest
that Erbitux should be given preference over Avastin for the
patient group in question while Avastin should be given to
patients who could not be helped by Erbitux.
Germany's Merck has the marketing and development rights to
Erbitux outside North America, while Bristol-Myers Squibb
sells the product in North America with Eli Lilly
receiving royalties.
Merck had 887 million euros ($1.15 billion) in Erbitux sales
last year, from head and neck as well as bowel cancer, while
Bristol-Myers Squibb generated $702 million in sales from the
drug.
Roche posted 5.76 billion Swiss francs ($6.00 billion) in
Avastin sales last year.