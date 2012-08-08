WRAPUP 2-Port bans choke Qatar's commodity trade as gas supply worries grow
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
(Corrects sales figure to lira from dollars)
ISTANBUL Aug 8 Erdemir, Turkey's biggest steelmaker, on Wednesday posted a 72 percent drop in net profit to 81.7 million lira ($45.7 million) in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 106 million lira.
Erdemir's sales in the period rose to 2.35 billion lira from a previous 2.19 billion lira, it also said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.79 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* GRAPHIC - Qatar fallout on LNG market http://tmsnrt.rs/2syp5FR (adds Maersk Line comment)
* Stronger euro to weigh on European equities - MS (Adds closing prices)