(Corrects sales figure to lira from dollars)

ISTANBUL Aug 8 Erdemir, Turkey's biggest steelmaker, on Wednesday posted a 72 percent drop in net profit to 81.7 million lira ($45.7 million) in the second quarter, below a Reuters poll forecast of 106 million lira.

Erdemir's sales in the period rose to 2.35 billion lira from a previous 2.19 billion lira, it also said in a filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.79 lira) (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)