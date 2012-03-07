MILAN, March 7 Italian oil refiner ERG sees 2012 dividend at 0.40 euro per share, in line with the 2011 dividend, the company said in a slide presentation on Wednesday.

ERG's adjusted coastal refining margin fell to -$1.42 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2011 from $2.44 a barrel in the same period of 2010, it said.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)