GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
MILAN, March 7 Italian oil refiner ERG sees 2012 dividend at 0.40 euro per share, in line with the 2011 dividend, the company said in a slide presentation on Wednesday.
ERG's adjusted coastal refining margin fell to -$1.42 a barrel in the fourth quarter of 2011 from $2.44 a barrel in the same period of 2010, it said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)
* Region's tech heavyweights hit after Fri's slide in US peers
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.