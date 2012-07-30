UPDATE 3-German utilities set for multi-billion euro windfall after nuclear tax ruling
MILAN, July 30 Italian refiner Erg said on Monday it had decided to withdraw from a project with Shell to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Sicily because of the impact of the economic crisis.
ERG, one of Italy's largest refiners, had set up a project with Shell Energy Europe B.V. in 2005 to build an 8 billion cubic metre LNG facility on the island of Sicily where it has a refinery.
The LNG project has not yet received final authorisation.
A series of LNG terminals are planned around Italy but a fall in gas demand due to the recession has slowed down development.
ERG, which reported a loss in 2011 of 49 million euros, has already downsized its presence in a weak refining sector to shift its focus to power and renewable energy generation.
