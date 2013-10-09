* Agrees to sell 20 pct stake for 400 mln euros
* ERG will spend 500 mln euros to focus on renewables
(Recasts, adds detail, background)
MILAN Oct 9 Italy's ERG agreed on
Wednesday to sell its remaining stake in the ISAB oil refinery
in Sicily to complete its transformation into a renewable energy
company.
The company announced that it will sell its 20 percent of
the refinery to Russia's Lukoil for 400 million euros
($540.7 million).
Over recent years ERG has reduced its stake in the plant by
exercising a series of put options in favour of Lukoil to exit a
sector that has weighed on its profitability.
"With this operation ERG completes the process of getting
out of refining in line with its strategy of investing in
sectors that are less volatile," ERG Chief Executive Luca
Bettonte said.
The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.
Weak demand and tough competition from Asian rivals has
clouded the outlook for European refiners in recent years.
Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft this year
bought a stake of more than 20 percent in Italian refiner Saras
to strengthen its presence in the Mediterranean area.
ERG, controlled by the Garrone family that also controls
Italian Serie A soccer club Sampdoria, intends to invest about
500 million euros to 2015 to focus on renewable energy.
It completed the acquisition of wind power assets from
France's GDF Suez this year to become Italy's largest
wind energy player and one of the top ten in Europe.
($1 = 0.7398 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Francesca Landini and
David Goodman)