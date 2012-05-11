MILAN May 11 Coastal refining margins at Italy's energy group ERG improved to -$0.10 per barrel in the first quarter of this year from -$1.18 per barrel in the same period of 2011, the company said in a slide presentation on its first quarter results.

"Refining (is) better but still in the red," the slide said.

ERG also said it confirmed its 2012 guidance.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)