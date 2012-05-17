MILAN May 17 Italy's energy group ERG
will close oil refinery Raffineria di Roma near Rome which it
owns together with France's Total by end the third
quarter and transform it into a major hub for storing and
handling of oil products.
"The project will be developed starting from the definitive
shutdown of the refining plants scheduled to take place by the
end of the third quarter 2012," ERG said in a statement on
Thursday.
ERG said last week it had "defined a clear path" to exit the
coastal refining business, reducing its exposure to a weak oil
sector, and would instead expand in renewable energy.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)