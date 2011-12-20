VIENNA Dec 20 Ailing Austrian lender Volksbanken AG has sold its 25 percent stakes in units of insurer Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung to majority owner Ergo as part of a restructuring drive.

Volksbanken, Austria's fourth-biggest bank which is trying to shrink back to financial health, gave no financial terms in a statement on Tuesday.

Ergo, a unit of Germany's Munich Re, will get Volksbanken's 25 percent stakes in Victoria-Volksbanken units in Austria, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia, it said.

Ergo Austria International AG will continue to distribute products via the Volksbanken branch network in an exclusive agreement that runs through 2022.

Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung's main sales partners in central Europe have been the regional Volksbanks in the countries where it operates. In the past year, the international subsidiaries generated 48.5 million euros in premiums and contributed 40 percent of Ergo Austria's international business.

In addition to the Volksbank sales channels, it also markets products via its own agents and independent brokers. Victoria-Volksbanken Versicherung's overall 2010 premium volume was 269 million euros. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)