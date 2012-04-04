April 4 Helicopter maker Erickson Air-Crane Inc
filed with U.S. regulators on Wednesday cutting the size of its
initial public offering.
The Portland, Oregon-based company, which had earlier
expected to sell 5.4 million shares between $13 to $15 apiece,
now expects to offer 4.8 million shares at $8 to $9 apiece.
In May 2010 Erickson had filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise upto $75 million in IPO.
At the mid-point of its offering price, the company now
expects to receive net proceeds of $33.5 million, which it will
use to pare debts.
The company has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq
under the symbol "EAC."
Oppenheimer & Co, Lazard Capital Markets, D.A. Davidson & Co
and Stifel Nicolaus Weisel are the underwriters to the offering.