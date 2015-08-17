(Adds Pentair CEO interview quotes, stock price)
Aug 17 Pump and valve maker Pentair Plc
agreed to buy fastening products maker Erico Global Co for $1.8
billion in cash, weeks after activist investor Nelson Peltz
asked the company to bulk up through deals.
Buying Erico, which sells fixing and fastening products
under brands such as Caddy and Lenton, allows Pentair to broaden
its offerings, the company said in a statement.
Peltz's Trian Fund Management reported a 7.2 percent stake
in Pentair in June, becoming the company's third largest
shareholder. While activist shareholders such as
Peltz often push companies to sell or pare divisions, Peltz has
pressed Pentair to consolidate within the fragmented pump and
valve industry.
Pentair Chief Executive Officer Randall Hogan, who first
joined the company in 1998, said he has viewed Erico as a
Pentair acquisition target as far back as fifteen years ago.
"This deal is probably twice the size of what people thought
we'd do," Hogan told Reuters. "We were able to take on more debt
than we may have otherwise, and we're taking a little bit more
balance sheet risk."
Hogan said the deal puts Pentair's debt at more than three
times its equity, and that the company hopes to bring it below
three by the end of 2016.
Solon, Ohio-based Erico, originally formed to supply welding
equipment to railway and mining companies, makes and sells
electrical and fastening products for electrical, mechanical and
civil applications.
Shares of Pentair rose as much as 3 percent on Monday,
before paring gains to $62.57, up 1.5 percent. Up to Friday's
close, Pentair's shares had fallen about 7 percent this year.
The deal is expected to add more than 40 cents per share to
2016 adjusted earnings, Pentair said. (bit.ly/1IXTEVI)
Analysts, on average, expected 2016 earnings of $4.23 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Hogan, said the company, which is based in the U.K., would
focus on bolt-on acquisitions in the water quality systems
space.
"Not on an immediate basis (but) we are keeping our ear to
the ground," said Hogan, who is based in the company's
Minneapolis corporate headquarters.
Goldman Sachs is Pentair's financial adviser, while JP
Morgan advised Erico.
Foley & Lardner LLP provided legal counsel to Pentair and
Jones Day to Erico.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York and Arunima Banerjee
in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Jeffrey Benkoe)