STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Swedish mobile telecom gear
maker Ericsson is suing Apple Inc for patent
infringement, Ericsson said on Friday.
Ericsson said it filed a complaint with the U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) requesting an exclusion
order against Apple's products for infringing Ericsson patents
that are essential to the 2G and 4G/LTE standards.
It also filed a second ITC complaint seeking an exclusion
order and multiple complaints in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting damages and
injunctions for infringement of patents "critical to
many other aspects of Apple's devices".
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by David Holmes)
