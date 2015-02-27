(Adds Ericsson comment, background)
STOCKHOLM Feb 27 Swedish mobile telecom gear
maker Ericsson is suing Apple Inc for patent
infringement after Apple refused Ericsson's offer to have a
court determine fair licensing terms, Ericsson said on Friday.
Ericsson said it filed a complaint with the U.S.
International Trade Commission (ITC) requesting an exclusion
order against Apple's products for infringing Ericsson patents
that are essential to the 2G and 4G/LTE standards.
It also filed a second ITC complaint seeking an exclusion
order and multiple complaints in the United States District
Court for the Eastern District of Texas requesting damages and
injunctions for infringement of patents "critical to
many other aspects of Apple's devices".
Gustav Brismark, head of patent strategy at Ericsson, told
Reuters that Apple's previous license agreement with Ericsson
had expired around mid-January.
Ericsson filed a complaint in mid-January against Apple over
mobile technology license payments, responding to a lawsuit from
the iPhone maker.
Apple filed its suit on Jan. 12, alleging the LTE wireless
technology patents were not essential to industry cellular
standards and that Ericsson was demanding excessive
royalties.
If the dispute with Apple went Ericsson's way, the U.S. firm
would have to pay it between 2-6 billion ($250-750 million)
crowns annually, analysts said after Ericsson's complaint in
January, based on estimates of levels of handset sales and
royalty payments per phone.
Ericsson had IPR revenues of 9.9 billion Swedish crowns
($1.18 billion) in 2014.
Ericsson, the world's number one mobile network equipment
manufacturer ahead of China's Huawei and Finland's Nokia
, said two years ago it was prioritising intellectual
property rights (IPR) revenues, given its patent portfolio and
investments in research and development.
Patent infringement suits have become frequent in high-tech
industries such as telecoms in recent years.
($1 = 8.3983 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg)