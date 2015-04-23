MOVES-Russell Investments hires new UK consultant relations director
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.
April 23 Ericsson :
* CEO says ambition in patent dispute with Apple is to settle outside court. Further company coverage:
* Tricon capital group inc says change to its incentive compensation plans in alignment with advisory firm recommendations