STOCKHOLM, June 2 Telecom gear maker Ericsson
said on Tuesday it had won a tender for a seven-year
playout services contract with British public broadcaster BBC
for its television channels in Britain and BBC World News.
The managed services contract includes the technology and
operations that allows the BBC to deliver programmes to
audiences through linear television channels, Ericsson said in a
statement.
Thorsten Sauer, head of Broadcast and Media Services at
Ericsson, said the contract was "very significant" but declined
to comment on the order value.
The BBC has earlier said the estimated total value of the
contract is between 150 million and 248 million pounds ($228
million - $377 million).
An Ericsson spokeswoman said the Swedish company has
provided BBC with services of broadly the same scope before.
Ericsson said in the statement it currently provides a
number of other broadcast and media services to the BBC
including metadata, interactive services and access services.
Ericsson launched its broadcast services business in 2007
when it signed a deal with Nordic TV Channel C More.
($1 = 0.6573 pounds)
