BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
STOCKHOLM Nov 6 Ericsson
* Ericsson has been awarded a five-year deal as part of dtac's LTE expansion program to deliver 4g-technology in several major cities across Thailand
* The contract includes upgrading and expansion of dtac LTE and 3G networks along with professional services such as network-roll out, integration, tuning & optimization as well as support services Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west