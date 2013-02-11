STOCKHOLM Feb 11 ERICSSON :
* Reliance communications and Ericsson sign USD 1
billion managed services
contract for wireline and wireless networks for north and
west India
* Reliance Communications Limited, India's fully integrated
telecommunications service provider, today signed an eight-year
full-scope managed services agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ:
ERIC) for USD 1 billion to operate and manage the wireline and
wireless networks in the Northern and Western states of India.
* Covers 100,000 km of fiber and mobile infrastructure in 11
telecom circles, across North and West of India, including Delhi
and Mumbai
