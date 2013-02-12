STOCKHOLM Feb 12 ERICSSON : * Tele2 selects Ericsson for Mobile backhaul network expansion * Tele2 has signed a frame agreement with Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), commencing December 2012, for the expansion and upgrade of its mobile backhaul network throughout Europe * Ericsson will provide Tele2 with its industry-leading MINI-LINK series of microwave radio solutions as well as professional support services and training