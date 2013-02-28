BRIEF-JHM Consolidation Bhd appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director
* Appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgV9hr) Further company coverage:
Feb 28 Ericsson : * dtac Network, a subsidiary of Thailand's second-largest mobile operator dtac, has signed a contract with Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) for 3G network rollout and managed services * Users to enjoy improved smartphone performance, faster web browsing and downloads, and better network performance in dense areas * Improved network capacity for dtac Network, delivering enhanced WCDMA/HSPA services and preparing for LTE With a population of 67 million
* Appoints Koh Yew Wah as executive director Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sgV9hr) Further company coverage:
* Says Digicom Elektronik Pazarlama A. S. filed a lawsuit against the company and its unit Sharp Electronics (Europe) GmbH (SEEG), as well as Universal Media Corporation/Slovakia/s.r.o (U.M.C), which can sell Sharp brand LCD TV in Europe, claiming compensation for damages of 1 million Turkish liras (31 million yen)